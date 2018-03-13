A 34-year-old Athabasca woman is facing impaired driving and child intervention charges after police stopped for her speeding on a highway.
Around 1 p.m. Sunday, traffic officers at Grassland, Alta., spotted a vehicle passing another on a solid double line, while reaching speeds of 127 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.
Three children were in the vehicle, a five-year-old and two six-year-olds, with one child placed improperly in a child restraint system, police said.
Police said tests showed the woman had a blood-alcohol concentration of between 130 and 140 milligrams.
The woman faces a handful of charges including impaired driving, speeding, and causing children to be in need of intervention.
If convicted, the child intervention charges could result in up to $25,000 in fines and or two years' imprisonment.
The hamlet of Grassland is on Highway 63, 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.