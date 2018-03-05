The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released new details Monday about two officer-involved shootings in recent days — one in Athabasca, the other near Sherwood Park.

In both cases, men in their 40s were suffering self-inflicted injuries before they were shot by RCMP officers.

ASIRT said a 47-year-old man shot by Athabasca RCMP on the morning of March 2 was armed with a knife and suffering from a self-inflicted injury when police encountered him.

"As the situation unfolded, one of the officers discharged a service pistol, striking the man," ASIRT said in a news release.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. After treatment in Athabasca he was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where he remains in stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Further information will be available when the ASIRT investigation is complete, the agency said.

Also Monday, ASIRT issued a news release about an officer-involved shooting early Sunday near Sherwood Park.

In that case, a 40-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound was shot during an early-morning encounter with Strathcona County RCMP.

Police had been called to a home to help Emergency Medical Services personnel with the man. For safety reasons, paramedics waited outside the home for RCMP officers.

"While in the home, three officers discharged their service pistols, striking the man," ASIRT said.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and brought him to an Edmonton hospital in serious but stable condition.

No one else was injured. ASIRT said it will release more information when its investigation is complete.