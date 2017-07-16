Search and rescue teams are working to retrieve the body of a scuba diver who drowned Saturday at a lake near Athabasca, Alta., RCMP say.

The 44-year-old man was reported missing at around 3:45 p.m. on July 15 at Island Lake, around 30 kilometres northwest of Athabasca.

His body was found at the bottom of the lake by divers and search and rescue on Saturday evening, Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry said.

Dive teams are still working to recover the body from the lake. RCMP are not releasing the man's name.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.