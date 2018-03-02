The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot during an altercation with police in Athabasca, Alta.

At approximately 10:17 a.m. Friday, Athabasca RCMP officers responded to a call about a disturbance at an apartment building, police said in a news release Friday night.

Officers approached the suspect and a confrontation occurred "leading to the discharge of an officer's firearm," police said.

The victim was airlifted to hospital and is in stable condition.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as allegations of police misconduct.

The RCMP said it will not be commenting further on the incident.

Athabasca is approximately 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.