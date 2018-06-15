Bad year for frost boils causing big trouble on rural roads in Athabasca County

Some roads in Athabasca County are becoming almost impassable due to a "drastic increase" of tricky-to-repair frost boils and recent wet weather.

Residents like Charlie Van Tassel, who lives in a small community on the shores of North Buck Lake, say the situation is getting worse and they would like to see a permanent fix on the old roads.

"It's like driving through a plowed field, like a muskeg swamp," said the 63-year-old Van Tassel. "Black dirt coming through, and that's not just one piece of the road. That's the whole section of the road."

Van Tassel lives in a small subdivision called Blue Heron Estates, which has 18 full-time residents and about 50 seasonal residents. Located east of Boyle, about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, the area has had almost 100 millimetres of rain since June 1.

Range Road 181 is the main access road into the community.

Van Tassel says he's been bringing up this problem to the county for years, but the range roads hasn't ever been this bad.

"Small cars and SUVs? Nope. They're not going to get through," Van Tassel said. "Even today, in three or four spots between here and the highway … impassable."

"In the last three years, four years, I guess, before that they weren't too bad," he said. "There's no maintenance to speak of, except when it gets like this. they'll push a bit of the mud away and dump a couple loads of gravel."

A photo from the Athabasca County website illustrates a frost boil on one of the county roads. (Athabasca County website)

County working to fix range roads

Karl Kopan, communications co-ordinator for Athabasca County, acknowledged the poor condition of some of the county's roads. He says the range roads were built in the 1940s and 50s.

"The greatest challenge this year is the formation of frost boils," Kopan said, which are created when frost trapped deep in the road starts to come out.

"They reveal any trouble areas in the initial road construction by pushing any black soil to the surface and it creates a soft spongy area on the road that quite often becomes troublesome for those driving on it," he said.

The Athabasca County website says 2018 is proving to be a particularly bad year for frost boils, as a result of a wet summer and fall of 2017 and a fast melt this spring.

"Athabasca County, along with our neighbouring municipalities, are experiencing a drastic increase in frost boils on our roads," the website says.

The county will spend about $10 million on road construction and maintenance of its 2,400 kilometres of roads this year, Kopan said.

"To permanently repair these frost boils, it's not a simple fix. Sections of the road will have to be completely excavated, a new base created and the road surface finished with new gravel."

He says the range roads where residents only have one way in or out will be the county's priority for repairs.

This year's budget includes $170,000 to rebuild 1.2 kilometres of Range Road 181, a solution that doesn't satisfy Van Tassel.

"Worse case scenario, it's fixed up so it's passable at all times even with the rain," he said.

"The best scenario? We'd like to see it hard-surfaced."

