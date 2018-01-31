One person has been arrested after an elderly woman was assaulted in a west Edmonton apartment Tuesday night.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. about an assault in the area of 101st Avenue and 154th Street in the Canora neighbourhood.

Neighbours heard the woman screaming and intervened, police said.

A family member was arrested on scene, but police did not specify the relationship between the woman and her alleged attacker.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was seriously injured and she is in hospital, police said.

Charges are being considered, said police.

The EPS Elder Abuse Unit is investigating. As of Wednesday morning, officers remained at the home.