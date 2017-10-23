Edmonton police have laid charges against a 19-year-old man after eight people were allegedly assaulted at a McDonald's restaurant on Saturday.

Police were called to a McDonald's at 10520 111th Ave. at 3:30 p.m. that day. They found three bystanders holding a suspect on the ground outside the restaurant.

"The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and had allegedly assaulted approximately eight people unknown to him inside the restaurant," police said in a news release Monday.

Paramedics attended the scene but did not need to treat anyone.

The suspect has been charged with eight counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer, mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police continue to investigate.