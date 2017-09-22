Six people were arrested in the Wetaskiwin area Friday following a police chase that began in Lac La Biche and ended when an RCMP officer fired his gun.

The incident began early Friday near Lac La Biche and continued into Redwater, RCMP said.

A pursuit involving RCMP and Edmonton police ended near Wetaskiwin when the suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

Police managed to arrest all five suspects with the help of a police dog.

A second vehicle became involved, which led an officer to fire his gun, RCMP said.

The suspect in the second vehicle was not hit and was taken into custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which examines incidents involving police that lead to serious injury or death, or allegations of police misconduct, is investigating.

RCMP said no further information is available on the incident.

Wetaskiwin is almost 300 kilometres from La La Biche.