The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an arrest by Edmonton police on Whyte Avenue that left a 27-year-old man with a broken arm.

At about 11:15 p.m. on April 12, officers with the Edmonton Police Service were patrolling Whyte Avenue between 105th Street and 106th Street when they saw two men jaywalking across the avenue.

They stopped the men and "observed physical signs of impairment," ASIRT said in a news release Thursday.

The 27-year-old man was given a ticket for jaywalking and "after further interaction" was arrested for public intoxication, ASIRT said.

He was handcuffed and put into the police transport van before being released from the scene.

On May 26, police were notified by a lawyer that the man sustained "serious injury, including a broken arm," during his contact with police.

In accordance with the Police Act, EPS notified the province's director of law enforcement, who directed ASIRT to investigate.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.