The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an Edmonton police officer shot a suspect during a traffic stop on the outskirts of southwest Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were at a property in the area of 44th Avenue and 211th Street in the Hamptons neighbourhood for a drug trafficking investigation, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

When the officers tried to pull over a vehicle at the property to arrest three suspects, the vehicle rammed the police cruiser, ran over an officer's foot and attempted to drive away.

As the vehicle sped off, an officer fired his gun and struck the driver, police said.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene then taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Two other suspects were arrested and remain in custody.

ASIRT has jurisdiction over all sworn police officers in Alberta. It investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.