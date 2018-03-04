A man was taken to hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Sherwood Park Sunday morning.

RCMP offered few details, but said in a media release the shooting happened early in the morning, when police were called to assist EMS in helping a man suffering from stab wounds.

Officers discharged their firearms during the call for service and the man was struck, RCMP said.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition. ​None of the first responders were injured, police said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as allegations of police misconduct.