The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an RCMP officer-involved shooting in Barrhead.

RCMP were called to a home at about 5 a.m. Wednesday to arrest a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

An altercation took place and the suspect fled the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

It was at that point that ASIRT investigators were called to the scene.

"They investigate serious incidents so I'll leave it at that for now, but no report of any injuries have been brought to our attention at this point," said RCMP Sgt. Jack Poitras. "I believe it's a gunshot that they're investigating."

Sniffer dogs were called in, and the man was tracked to another residence nearby. A perimeter was established and the man was arrested without further incident.

Investigators are on scene, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Barrhead is 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.