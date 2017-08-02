The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 21-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his face after a police chase.

On July 25, Edmonton Police Service officers began following a suspected stolen vehicle, ASIRT said in a news release.

Officers tracked the vehicle on the ground and by helicopter. The vehicle eventually travelled outside of city limits, and Strathcona RCMP were called to help.

Police tried to stop the vehicle using a spike belt. After driving over the belt, the vehicle continued travelling on and off the road, hitting things along the way, until it came to a stop.

The driver was then arrested, and it was later found he had an orbital bone fracture.

ASIRT did not specify whether the injury was sustained before, during or after police began tracking the man in the vehicle. They will not release any more information until an investigation into the incident is completed.

The RCMP and EPS are both investigating the conduct of the man driving the suspected stolen vehicle.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that have led to serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.