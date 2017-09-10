The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an incident involving Edmonton police that occurred in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant at the Westmount Shopping Centre on Saturday night.

ASIRT, which investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death, said in a tweet just before 11 p.m. that it would not be releasing further information.

On social media, there were reports shortly after 8 p.m. that there had been a shooting. Multiple posts claimed there were gunshots.

There was a large police presence at the shopping centre around 9:30 p.m.

At least one body could be seen under a white tarp in the parking lot of the McDonald's.

The parking lot was cordoned off, as were the southbound lanes of Groat Road north of 111th Avenue.