A Edmonton police constable has been charged with perjury following a three-year investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Const. Michael Crane faces one charge of perjury and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

"Perjury is a deliberate lie under oath," said Susan Hughson, ASIRT's executive director. "It's an offence that strikes at the administration of justice."

Crane has been with the Edmonton police for 19 years. A department spokesperson said he was relieved from duty without pay in January 2014.

While serving with the Edmonton police, Crane was interviewed for a job at a different police department on Nov. 9, 2013, Hughson said.

During a pre-employment polygraph examination with that other police department, Crane disclosed information that Hughson said "could constitute criminal offences."

The information disclosed during the interview referred to evidence Crane had given on the witness stand in traffic court.

Hughson said there were "approximately six" different instances of perjury, but said Crane was charged with one count "framed over a period of time."

"There's really no tolerable or acceptable lie under oath for a police officer," she said.

The police department that interviewed Crane notified the Edmonton police. In November 2013, ASIRT was brought in to conduct an investigation.

Hughson said the ASIRT investigation determined there was enough evidence to charge Crane with perjury.

"There can be a range of behaviour in terms of perjury," she said. "This might fall at the lesser end."

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that resulted in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.