The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot last week during a traffic stop in southwest Edmonton.

On Oct. 3, Edmonton police were investigating reports of "suspicious vehicle activity" near 44th Avenue and 211st Street when the shooting occurred, ASIRT said in a new release on Thursday.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on three suspicious vehicles, one of the vehicles took off.

One of the two remaining vehicles stopped and the driver was detained.

The third vehicle also attempted to flee the area, which led to a confrontation with police, ASIRT said.

During that confrontation, the second vehicle collided with a police vehicle and an officer fired his service pistol.

The car went into the ditch, and officers administered emergency medical care to the man until paramedics arrived on scene.

The suspect was transported to hospital and released into police custody the next day.

AT the time, police said the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed a police cruiser, ran over an officer's foot, and attempted to drive away before the officer fired his gun.

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The injured man faces three counts of assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, dangerous driving and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

A 21-year-old man faces eight charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and careless use/storage of a firearm.

A third suspect was arrested in the case but charges have not been laid.

ASIRT's investigation will focus on the police conduct and circumstances surrounding the serious injury sustained by the man. The criminal investigation into the conduct of the man remains the responsibility of Edmonton police.

ASIRT has jurisdiction over all sworn police officers in Alberta. It investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.