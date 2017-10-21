The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday that has left one man in hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Edmonton police officers responded to a report of a residential break and enter in the area of 171st Street and 83rd Avenue, according to an Edmonton police news release Friday night.

Officers found a 37-year-old man had barricaded himself within the residence. Police secured the residence with the help of the tactical section and instructed residents in the area to remain in their homes as a safety precaution.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., police said a confrontation occurred between the man and officers outside the residence. Officers fired their service weapons, striking the man.

He was treated at the scene and transported to hospital, where he remained in serious condition Friday night, police said.

No officers or bystanders were harmed during the incident.

Edmonton police will not be providing further comment as ASIRT has since taken the lead in the investigation.