RCMP are looking for a man who stole ashes and jewelry from a dead woman's home in Strathcona County.

At about 10 p.m. on July 8, RCMP got a call from the woman's daughter, who reported hearing an alarm go off and seeing a man leave in what police believe is a dark grey Chevrolet Equinox.

The woman's daughter lives down the road from the home near Range Road 225 and Township Road 534, northeast of Sherwood Park.

Police said the suspect went in through the unlocked garage door and kicked in the main door to get inside.

He took several pieces of jewelry and a box containing the woman's ashes, RCMP said.

The 12-by-six-inch cherrywood box has a sticker on the bottom with the names Mary Annie Myers and Riverview Funeral Home.

The box of ashes was inside a green velvet bag. (Strathcona County RCMP)

The box was inside a green velvet bag with an envelope containing a cremation certificate and a burial permit.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s with a round face and black hair with a brush cut.

RCMP said the box of ashes looks like a jewelry box, so it's possible the culprit didn't know it contained ashes.