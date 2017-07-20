RCMP are looking for a man who stole ashes and jewelry from a dead woman's home in Strathcona County.
At about 10 p.m. on July 8, RCMP got a call from the woman's daughter, who reported hearing an alarm go off and seeing a man leave in what police believe is a dark grey Chevrolet Equinox.
The woman's daughter lives down the road from the home near Range Road 225 and Township Road 534, northeast of Sherwood Park.
- Pendant containing child's ashes returned to family
- Locket containing dead baby's ashes stolen in break-in
- Suspected thief flees WEM jewelry store wearing $28,500 gold chain
Police said the suspect went in through the unlocked garage door and kicked in the main door to get inside.
He took several pieces of jewelry and a box containing the woman's ashes, RCMP said.
The 12-by-six-inch cherrywood box has a sticker on the bottom with the names Mary Annie Myers and Riverview Funeral Home.
The box was inside a green velvet bag with an envelope containing a cremation certificate and a burial permit.
The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s with a round face and black hair with a brush cut.
RCMP said the box of ashes looks like a jewelry box, so it's possible the culprit didn't know it contained ashes.