Each Ash Wednesday for the last five years, Christopher Pappas marked willing LRT passengers with ashes in observance of the first day of Lent on the Christian calendar.

But this year the city is requiring Pappas, rector at Holy Trinity Anglican Church and organizer of Ashes to Go, to pay a $250 vendor fee to perform the blessings in LRT stations.

"I don't consider distributing ashes as selling anything, but that's the way the program is," he said. "We don't have to be considered vendors."

New guidelines no longer allows the city to waive fees or do informal swaps — as in the case of Ashes To Go, where the church supplied carolers in LRT stations during the holidays in exchange for waiving vendor fees on Ash Wednesday.

Pappas said he only found out about the change last week and had to scale back the number of LRT locations this year from four to two.

The price tag is just too high, he said.

"Since we had partnered with them, maybe a little heads up ahead of time would have been helpful," Pappas told CBC's Radio Active Thursday.

In a statement, the city said the process was "updated to make the application process easier [and] ensure clear terms of engagement with the public."

But Pappas was hoping for a little more flexibility.

"We have to consider that if we're not selling anything, we're not approaching people but people are approaching us, that we should be able to be where we have been for the past five years."

'Humility and healing'

Ashes To Go intends to be at Century Park and Churchill LRT stations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Providing the blessing and prayers for commuters, who may not otherwise have the time, is important, Pappas said.

"We feel that everyone should have the opportunity to receive ashes if they wish," he said. "Ash Wednesday's reminder of humility and healing shouldn't be confined to a church building."

The ashes are from palm branches of the previous Palm Sunday, which are burned and mixed with blessed oil.

Last year, the groups distributed 530 ash blessings to commuters in a three-hour period. Commuters from all walks of life will take a minute before heading to work or school to receive a blessing, Pappas said.

"People will look at you and all of a sudden then they'll realize, 'Oh no, it's Ash Wednesday,'" he said.

One exchange that stands out for him is when two Muslim women came over and asked what Ash Wednesday meant to Christians. He told them it was to mark the time of fasting, and they congratulated him and wished him well.

"I thought this was a beautiful gesture on their part," he said.