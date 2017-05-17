Edmonton police have charged the former treasurer of the Children's Heart Society charity in connection with fraudulent transactions totalling more than $206,000.

Asa Wedman, 40, has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The charges follow a six-month joint investigation by the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.

The investigation uncovered "multiple fraudulent transactions" involving more than $206,000 withdrawn from Children's Heart Society bank accounts between 2013 and 2016 while Wedman was the society's treasurer, police said.

Wedman was the society's treasurer for about five years between the fall of 2011 and mid-November 2016.

In January 2017, the society launched a lawsuit against Wedman, claiming that in December 2016 it discovered he had fraudulently taken more than $213,000 from three of the charity's bank accounts.

The lawsuit alleges Wedman forged cheques made payable either to himself or to third parties which were made for his benefit, and that he made unauthorized withdrawals from the accounts.

It also says Wedman made active efforts to cover his tracks by altering account statements, creating false invoices so it looked like the payments were to reimburse him for legitimate expenses, and by removing transactions from the accounting systems.

The lawsuit also names the Royal Bank of Canada and HSBC Bank Canada as defendants, citing negligence in permitting unauthorized withdrawals from the organization's accounts.

Wedman has not filed a statement of defence. In their own statements of defence, the Royal Bank and HSBC deny the allegations against them and ask that the lawsuit be dismissed.