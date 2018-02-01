Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday he must do more to stop B.C. from blocking the Kinder-Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

In a news conference, Notley said Trudeau's statements on CBC Radio Edmonton AM were not strong enough. She said the prime minister needs to show "greater and clearer leadership" on the issue and "turn up the dial."

"This is not an Alberta-B.C. issue," she said. "This is a Canada-B.C. issue."

Notley said Alberta's initial response to the dispute is to formally end talks with British Columbia on buying electricity on existing lines. Asked whether she was being tough enough with B.C., Notley said the response has consequences.

"I would say suspending talks on a project that had the potential to deliver up to half a billion dollars a year to B.C. Hydro is not 'not tough,' " she said, adding the talks are not related to the Site C hydroelectric project in northern B.C.

On Wednesday, Notley threatened legal and economic action against the British Columbia government, which this week proposed new restrictions on shipments of oil through the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast.

The premier also called an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday to discuss Alberta's options to strike back in its battle against the NDP government in B.C.

"The B.C. government took this action with no provocation and almost no warning," Notley said. "The government of Alberta will not, we cannot, let this unconstitutional attack on jobs and working people stand."

The meeting wrapped up after an hour without a decision.

When B.C. announced its intentions on Tuesday, Notley immediately termed the move "unconstitutional" and said Alberta would fight it.

"The B.C. government has every right to consult on whatever it pleases with its citizens," Notley said at the time.

"It does not have the right to rewrite our Constitution and assume powers for itself that it does not have. If it did, our Confederation would be meaningless."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton for a town hall meeting Thursday evening at MacEwan University.

In an interview Thursday morning on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM, Trudeau said the federal government will stand by its 2016 approval of the $7.4-billion pipeline project.

"I'm not going to opine on disagreements between the provinces in this case," Trudeau said.

"We're just going to reiterate that the decision we made was in the national interest, and we're going to move forward with that decision, which means we're going to get the Trans Mountain pipeline built."