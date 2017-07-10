Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona is bustling at the best of times with shoppers, tourists and partiers but it gets really packed at this time of year with festivals like the annual Art Walk.

Art enthusiasts and anyone out for a weekend stroll had over 450 artists to enjoy between 101st Street and 108th Avenue, creating what organizers call a three-day outdoor studio and gallery.

Art mediums range from acrylic paintings to framed wax art.

Rhonda Lund was in her third run in the Whyte Avenue Art Walk, displaying her large paintings.

Painter Rhonda Lund is in her third year at the Whyte Avenue Art Walk. (CBC)

"I just love people's comments because it sort of confirms that my ideas are indeed OK and not as crazy as sometimes I think they are," she told CBC News.

"It's nice to get the feedback, it's inspiring, it inspires me to do more art."

Daniel Krispin does illustrations based on horror stories and mythology. In his eighth year, he said he's not really there to sell pieces but to talk to people about art and get feedback.

"The kids are probably the best, usually they get very excited about seeing airships and things like that," he said.



Artist Daniel Krispin says he enjoys getting feedback from people, especially from kids. (CBC)

Organizers consider the festival a unique balance between "the needs of the artists, the generosity of the merchants who give up their storefronts, and the public who fill the streets," the website states.

The Whyte Avenue Art Walk started in 1995 with 35 artists. Organizers estimate about 40,000 visitors take in the festival.