An Edmonton man who pleaded guilty for his role in a condo fire was sentenced Friday to two years in jail.

Eric Gould admitted in June to helping start the massive fire at a Windermere condo complex in March 2014 that caused between $6 million and $7 million in damage.

Gould had been hired to frame the 79-unit, four-storey complex at Windermere South.

Documents filed previously in court showed that Gould knew his framing work was shoddy, leading him to hatch a plan to cover it up.

He turned to one of his employees and former brother-in-law Jeremy Thibert to help.

Gould had previously hired Thibert to work on framing the condo project with him.

Used a Gatorade bottle filled with gasoline

Just after 3 a.m. on March 15, 2014, Gould drove Thibert to the construction site. The two deliberately left their identification at home, and Thibert put on several layers of clothing to help conceal his identity.

While Gould waited in the car, Thibert used a Gatorade bottle filled with gasoline to ignite three boxes of flammable flooring adhesive.

He then walked back to the car and Gould drove them back home.

Thibert pleaded guilty to arson and conspiracy to commit arson in September 2015. He is currently serving a two year jail sentence. Gould pleaded guilty nearly two years later in June 2017.

Gould told judge he had nothing to say

On Friday, the crown prosecutor and Gould's lawyer presented a joint submission to the judge asking for a two year sentence, which would start immediately.

Court of Queen's Bench Paul Belzil agreed. Before handing down the sentence, Belzil asked Gould if he had anything he wanted to say.

Gould's reply: "No."

Gould was then led away to begin serving his sentence.

His lawyer, Kent Teskey, said afterward that he wasn't sure where his client would be serving his sentence, but that it would probably be at Bowden Institution, a medium security federal prison south of Red Deer.