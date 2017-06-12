Edmonton police have made an arrest in a case that shocked the city last week, where a woman was pulled over and sexually assaulted by a man posing as a peace officer.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MT Monday, where police will give more details about the arrest of a suspect.

The disturbing case had police officers on edge, one former officer told CBC News earlier Monday, hours before news of the arrest broke.

Someone impersonating an officer can erode public trust in police and raise fears in the community, said Charlie Pester, a retired police officer and longtime traffic court agent in Calgary.

"The Edmonton police spokesperson said (the suspect) is a top priority, but more importantly I think he's the priority of the officers on the street," Pester said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

He said officers on the street were "a little wound up over this one."

The female victim was driving home on Anthony Henday Drive near 127th Street about 1:30 a.m on June 4 when she was pulled over by an SUV with flashing lights.

A man dressed in a navy-blue uniform got out of a white Nissan Rogue, identified himself as a peace officer, and asked the woman to come back to his vehicle.

The man threatened the woman, implying that he wouldn't charge her if she performed sexual acts on him.

The woman was then driven to the area of Borden Park, more than 15 kilometres away, where she was sexually assaulted.

'A brave maneuver'

The victim was eventually driven home, but not before she used her cellphone to secretly film her attacker. It was a fearless act that likely helped police in their search to make an arrest, Pester said.

"I have no doubt that they're going to get this guy," Pester said hours before police held their news conference. "That little video clip that the victim got was pretty good and that was a brave maneuver on her part. Don't kid yourself, they're going to be on their toes until they get this guy."

Video of a suspected peace officer impersonator in Edmonton0:19

Pester said there were a number of warning signs in the details of the case.

Officers will rarely ask drivers to leave their vehicles, and would never ask them to sit in the front seat.

It's also unheard of for law enforcement to use an unmarked car in a routine traffic stop, said Pester.

"If you're stopped in a run-of-the-mill traffic stop for a speeding ticket or a stop sign violation, normally the officer will just ask for driver licences, insurance, registration and go write the ticket," Pester said.

"And if it's a true, unmarked, undercover-type car, those guys aren't going to bother stopping you."

'This is a disturbing case'

Drivers unsure of whether they've been stopped by a legitimate officer can take steps to protect themselves.

"If you get into a situation where you don't feel right, dial 911 and, if you're really uncomfortable, have them send a uniform car," Pester said. "And a real policeman, it would take him 10 to 15 seconds to figure this guy out. I don't think it would take very long to figure out a fake.

"This is a disturbing case," Pester added.