An armed stand-off near the community of Kinuso in northern Alberta is over but RCMP are still investigating.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police issued a statement asking motorists to avoid the area, as tactical teams descended on the scene southeast of the small hamlet, located approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Police closed down Highway 33 between the junction of Highway 2 and Swan Hills for several hours as police responded to an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle.

The situation on Hwy 33 near #SwanHills has ended. Police remain on scene continuing the investigation. Please use alternate routes. — @RCMPAlberta

Investigators said the suspect has been "contained" but are releasing few details on the investigation.

The road closures were called off before midnight Wednesday, but motorists are still being asked to avoid the area.

The hamlet of Kinuso is located within Big Lakes County and surrounded by the Swan River First Nation reserve. It is located approximately 48 kilometres west of Slave Lake and 71 km east of High Prairie.