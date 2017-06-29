Alberta RCMP are searching for three "armed and dangerous" suspects after a trio of masked men attempted to rob a group of unsuspecting campers at gunpoint.

The unsuccessful hold-up happened June 28 at the Brazeau Dam Provincial Park campground, about 60 kilometres southwest of Drayton Valley, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

That morning at about 8 a.m. some campers awoke to the sound of a truck backing into their campsite.

Three masked men

As the victims stepped out their trailer, a man pointed a rifle at them while another attempted to steal their flat-deck trailer, along with two quads, by attaching the hitch to a truck.

A third man remained in the driver seat of the suspect vehicle.

But when the suspects were unsuccessful in attaching the trailer to the truck, the would-be thieves got back into their vehicle and sped off.

Nothing was stolen and no one was hurt, police said.

All three suspects — believed to be in their 20s or 30s — were masked.

The truck used in the robbery was a white mid 2000s 4-door Ford F-350 with a long box, diesel engine, and tinted side windows.

Police believe the attempted robbery is connected to a break and enter in Nordegg, Alta. a few hours earlier.

The suspects are considered dangerous and should not be approached, RCMP said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.