Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery and a carjacking Monday morning on the city's south side.

The man was caught trying to break into a storage room at the Sandman Signature Hotel near 101st Street and Ellerslie Road, police said in a news release.

When the man was spotted by a staff member, he pulled out a handgun. He then drove off in a stolen car.

At about 10:30 a.m. later that morning, police say the same man confronted a pregnant woman in the parking lot outside a medical clinic near 10th Avenue and 91st Street. The man threatened the woman, and she dropped her keys.

He stole her pickup truck and drove away.

Investigators are now looking for a stolen 2013 black Ford 150 pickup with the licence plate BKP 8292.

The man is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots the truck is asked to call police.