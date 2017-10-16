RCMP in the Edmonton area are asking the public to be on the lookout for a group of thieves driving a "dirty" getaway car after an armed robbery at a gas station.

The alleged thieves entered the gas station armed with a shotgun, handgun and baton, RCMP say. (Alberta RCMP)

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the Esso service station at 4710 50 Avenue in Calmar, Alta., 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

According to witnesses, three men entered the store armed with a shotgun, handgun and baton, and demanded money and liquor.

RCMP are asking members of the public to be on lookout for the alleged robbers. (Alberta RCMP)

The trio then drove off in a vehicle driven by a female suspect, police said.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a green Subaru Forester, Alberta licence plate 83M748, which was stolen in Westlock on Oct.10

RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for the muddy car and released surveillance images of the vehicle and suspected thieves.

Any sightings should be reported to police, but do not approach the vehicle or the suspects, RCMP warned.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.