Red Deer RCMP are looking for group of masked intruders who assaulted a couple with machete in a "terrifying" home invasion, targeting the wrong people.

Four masked men forced their way inside a home in the Fairview neighbourhood before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but according to police, it appears the suspects had targeted the wrong house.

The intruders, including one armed with a machete, barged into the home and assaulted the man and woman living there, RCMP said.

The victims told police that when the suspects heard there were children in the home, they acknowledged they targeted the wrong house and fled.

'Obviously a terrifying experience'

The man and woman both suffered bumps, bruises and cuts to their hands and arms, but the children were not involved, RCMP said.

Investigators believe the wrong residence was targeted, and that the suspects and the victims are not known to each other.

The crime may be related to the drug trade, police said.

"For the most part, home invasions in Red Deer tend to be linked to the drug trade, and this targeting of the wrong home was obviously a terrifying experience for these citizens," said RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier.

"Every day, RCMP gather intelligence and analytics on criminals involved in the drug trade as part of our crime reduction strategies, and we are bringing the weight of that knowledge to this investigation."

RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from forensic investigators.