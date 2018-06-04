Skip to Main Content
Murder charge laid after body found following Edmonton apartment fire

Edmonton police have laid a murder charge after the body of a man was found last week after a fire in an apartment building.

Homicide detectives arrested 33-year-old man St. Paul on Saturday

Investigators were at the scene of an apartment fire near 117 Avenue and 80 Street on the evening of May 30. A man's body was found in one of the units after the fire earlier that day. (Kaylen Small/CBC)

Edmonton police have charged a 33-year-old man with murder, after a body of a man was found last week at the scene of a fire. 

The man, arrested by Edmonton homicide detectives Saturday in St. Paul, has has been charged with second-degree murder.

The victim was previously identified by police as 28-year-old Evan Wilfred Moonias.

Detectives believe the victim and the accused were known to each other, they said in a news release Monday.

Last Wednesday afternoon, police officers noticed smoke coming from an apartment building near 117th Avenue and 80th Street.

The officers alerted tenants and contacted Edmonton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived within minutes.

Soon after, a dead man was found in one of the building's units.

An autopsy conducted Friday concluded the manner of death was homicide.

Investigators determined the fire was an arson.

Homicide section detectives continue to investigate.

