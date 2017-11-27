Work has begun on an 18-storey apartment tower at Century Park in south Edmontonn, the developer says.

The building will feature 176 premium residential rental units, ProCura Real Estate Services said in a news release Monday.

"Central Tower marks the beginning of a new chapter in the development of Century Park into an environmentally conscious urban neighbourhood," ProCura President & CEO George Schluessel said in the release.

The tower is the first project to begin construction at Century Park since city council rezoned the site adjacent to the LRT station at Procura's request in June.

Procura's master plan for the site's remaining 32 acres proposes for 3,995 residential units, office space, a boutique hotel, a premium retail promenade, and walkable urban streets.

The number of units is almost double the number included in an initial plan proposed a decade ago.

Central Tower is scheduled to be complete by June 2019.