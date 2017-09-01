Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for a collection of antique firearms stolen from a home that burned in a fire in Anzac, Alta. early Tuesday.

Police responded to the house fire at 3:30 a.m. in the community 35 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.

Fire crews put the fire out. RCMP said Friday the home was destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.

In a news release, police said initial investigation showed that a collection of firearms had been stolen from the home — a semi-automatic rifle, 13 handguns and several pre-Second World War long-barrel firearms.

"We don't know for sure whether these two incidents are related yet," Cpl. Erika Laird of Wood Buffalo RCMP said Friday. "However, anytime this number of guns are stolen, it does get a large amount of our attention."

The investigation continues, involving Wood Buffalo RCMP, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team and a fire investigator.