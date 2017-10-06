Protesters hung a large banner from Edmonton's High Level Bridge on Friday morning to "dispel the myth" that all Albertans support the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

"It's reckless to expand major fossil fuel infrastructure at a time when we should be seeing all hands on deck for investing in a sustainable economic future," Anna Gerrard, a spokesperson for the demonstrators, said in a news release. "Albertans are ready for an energy transition."

The three-part banner, proclaiming No Kinder Morgan, is hung from the east side of the bridge where it can be seen from the Legislature building. It was hung by a team of "educators, workers, students and community organizers," the news release said.

"Today's event sends a clear message to Rachel Notley that Albertans are ready for a stable economic future, not another ill-fated pipe dream," the protesters said.

The twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline would nearly triple the capacity of the 1,150-kilometre line running from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.

The $7.4-billion construction project would add 980 km of new pipeline and reactivate 193 km of existing pipeline along the route.

First Nations, environmental groups and the NDP government in British Columbia are all fighting against Ottawa's approval of the project.

The protest comes one day after TransCanada's announcement that it will not proceed with its proposed Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects, prompting Indigenous groups and other opponents to claim victory.

The 4,500-km Energy East pipeline would have carried more than one million barrels of oil every day from Alberta and Saskatchewan across the country to be refined or exported from facilities in New Brunswick and Quebec. Recent projects had put the full price tag at almost $16 billion.