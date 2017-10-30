A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle collision on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday night.

Edmonton police say the motorcycle collided near the southbound Terwillegar exit ramp. Police were called to the scene at around 9:45 p.m., and found the motorcycle rider near the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the collision, police said in a media release.

The Major Collision Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the collision.

Northbound traffic on Anthony Henday Drive was diverted at the Terwillegar exit ramp Sunday night. Traffic travelling south on Anthony Henday Drive was diverted onto the 184th Street exit ramp near Cameron Heights.