More than 20 vehicles were involved in a north-end crash on west Anthony Henday Drive Saturday afternoon.

A CBC camera operator attended the scene, where the vehicles were spread across the westbound lanes, between 97th Street and 127th Street. A few vehicles were in the ditch beside the road.

Traffic in the area was moving slowly. In a news release, police advised motorists to avoid Anthony Henday Drive, as well as major highways.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has not said whether anyone was injured in the crash.