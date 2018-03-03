More than 20 vehicles were involved in a north-end crash on west Anthony Henday Drive Saturday afternoon.

A CBC camera operator attended the scene, where the vehicles were spread across the westbound lanes, between 97th Street and 127th Street. A few vehicles were in the ditch beside the road.

Traffic in the area was moving slowly. In a news release, police advised motorists to avoid Anthony Henday Drive, as well as major highways.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has not said whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, some assisting with vehicles that had gone into the ditch. (Rick Bremness/CBC)