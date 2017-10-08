A former coworker has identified the 28-year-old woman killed in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Saturday morning as Steffi Stuetz.

David St. Jean worked with Stuetz on his real estate team in January for about six months before Stuetz left to work for Realty Executives Vision. He described her as a great coworker who was passionate about her three young children and her career as a realtor.

"She was always nice. She was great. She was easy to be around for sure. Always nice, bubbly and outgoing," St. Jean said.

The mother of three was killed after police say she drove her vehicle on the wrong side of Anthony Henday Drive near 109th Avenue on Saturday morning. Her Honda Odyssey then collided with a Mercedes heading south on the Henday.

Stuetz was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Jean said he was shocked and saddened to learn of his former coworker's death this weekend.

"She was big into design. She did a lot of our design work a lot of the time. She was really good at that kind of stuff," he said.

Memorial fund created to help pay for funeral

A GoFundMe memorial fund was created to help Stuetz's family pay for her funeral. According to the webpage, the realtor did not have insurance and "had nothing to leave behind for her children."

The memorial page surpassed its goal of $10,000 for funeral costs as of Sunday afternoon.