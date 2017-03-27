A 66-year-old Edmonton man is not allowed to own a pet for at least a decade after his dog was found to be in such bad shape the veterinarian thought the animal should have been put down years earlier.

Under the Animal Protection Act of Alberta, a provincial court judge handed the man a 10-year pet ownership prohibition and fined him $1,200 March 17 for putting the animal in distress, the Edmonton Humane Society said in a press release Monday.

A woman is also facing charges and is due in court later this year.

"It was evident this animal was clearly in distress and in need of medical attention for a prolonged period of time," said Mandy Crawford, Edmonton Humane Society Manager of Animal Health and Protection.

The man dropped off the 20-year-old husky-collie cross, Sandy, to the Humane Society on May 27, 2016. The dog's fur was matted and covered with urine and feces. Her teeth were cracked and wounds under her eye, around a tooth and around a nail were infested with maggots.

Sandy was described as smelling of "death and rotting flesh." Her injuries were "beyond medical treatment" and the dog was euthanized, according to the Humane Society.

The society is urging people to report animal neglect or cruelty.

"We're putting a call out to ask for assistance in reporting cases of animal abuse and neglect."

The society said people can also contact the police.