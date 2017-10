Police are looking for the person who shot a calf with an arrow near Elk Point northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP responded to a report of animal cruelty at a rural property northeast of the town on Sept. 24.

RCMP believe the calf, in a pasture at the time, was shot earlier that day or the day prior.

The calf sustained minor injuries and has since recovered.

Elk Point is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.