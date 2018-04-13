Judge convicts woman in 'shopping-cart murder' case

A judge has ruled Sophie Frenchman is guilty of the second-degree murder of Andrea Berg.

But co-accused Carrie Jones has been found not guilty.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Little delivered his decision Friday afternoon.

In the prisoner's box, Frenchman showed no reaction to the judge's verdict.

Jones let out a "Whoo" sound and began to breathe heavily. She then began to cry with her head on her arms.

Little said Jones can be released from custody.

During the trial, court was told that Berg, 42, was repeatedly punched, slapped and kicked before she was killed on June 15, 2015.

Berg was eventually strangled and left for dead on a bedroom floor in a central-Edmonton apartment. Hours later, a male friend of the attackers wrapped Berg's body in duct tape and threw her out a third-storey window.

John Kisil loaded the body wrapped in garbage bags into a shopping cart and abandoned the cart in a driveway a few blocks away.

Kisil is serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Lana Pelletier has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years. She was the Crown's star witness at the trial of Frenchman and Jones.