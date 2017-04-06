A coveted collection of ancient ice cores recently acquired by the University of Alberta has been partially destroyed in a freezer malfunction.

Nearly 13 per cent of the samples in Alberta's Canadian Ice Core Archive have melted, university maintenance officials confirmed on Thursday.

"The loss of any ice core sample is deeply disappointing to the University of Alberta and to our research teams, who plan to use this ice to answer important questions about climate change and our planet's history," reads a statement from Andrew Sharman, the university's vice-president of facilities and operation.

The collection of ice samples, drilled out of the depths of the Arctic over the past 40 years, was carefully transported to Edmonton this past winter.

The university built a $4-million facility to keep the ice safely frozen. The samples arrived in Edmonton in January after a 3,400-kilometre journey across the country.

The ice cores, which have a total length of 1.5 kilometres, were described as an "invaluable record" of past climate conditions and microbial life forms, dating back 12,000 years or more.

Previously housed in Ottawa's Ice Core Research Laboratory at the Geological Survey of Canada, the collection was orphaned due to budget cuts at Natural Resources Canada.

The university said the broken freezer has been repaired and the malfunction is being investigated.

"All ice core samples from the collection are being stored in a freezer unit that was unaffected by the malfunction," Sharman said in a statement.

"We are working to ensure this does not happen again."