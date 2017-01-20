As controversy swirls around author Joseph Boyden's Indigenous heritage, the Edmonton Public Library is defending its decision to host the writer at public lecture this spring.

A recent report called into question Boyden's ancestry, citing contradictions that came from Boyden himself and a lack of evidence to back up his claims.

The investigation by aboriginal broadcaster APTN sparked a firestorm of debate and made international headlines. Boyden was castigated by Indigenous leaders, academics, on social media and in literary circles.

In spite of the public outcry, the author will appear at the Public Library's Forward Thinking Speaker Series, April 27.

'He had many opportunities to come clean'

The library had no interest in silencing the author, said Pilar Martinez, CEO of the Edmonton Public Library.

"We're bringing Joseph Boyden in as an internationally acclaimed Canadian author, not as an authority on Indigenous issues," said Martinez.

"It's really important to recognize that the library's role is to promote intellectual freedom and freedom of expression."

The city has already cancelled Boyden's scheduled appearance at the Winter Cities Shake-Up on Feb. 16, citing "many conversations with local Indigenous leaders" and suggesting that his presence would have been a "distraction."

Boyden, who has built a reputation on writing about First Nations heritage and culture, has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize and been nominated for the Governor General's award. He is also a member of the Order of Canada and was an honorary witness at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

'A background that's been forged out of make believe'

Given the ongoing concerns around cultural misappropriation, inviting Boyden to speak at the library is inappropriate, said Aaron Paquette, an Indigenous author, artist and public speaker, based in Edmonton.

"I thinks it's odd to call it intellectual freedom when what we're talking about is someone who has completely misrepresented themselves to many people and many different ways.

"The way that he represented himself was based on untruths ... and he had many opportunities to come clean."

Last week, Boyden released a statement saying his heritage isn't neatly laid out in official records but instead rooted in stories told by his family.

The author of Through Black Spruce and other acclaimed novels described himself as "a white kid from Willowdale with native roots."

"It's not a question of how much aboriginal blood Joseph Boyden has," Paquette said. "Its' the fact that he has none ... it's a background that's been forged out of make believe.

"But when it has real-world consequences, when he starts speaking on Indigenous issues — and that's really what he got famous for — without any lived experience or any connections to community, that's an issue."

'I think this is a great opportunity'

The decision to keep Boyden on the library's lecture schedule was not made lightly, Martinez said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We certainly recognize the sensitivities around this issue," she said. "There are people who condemn Boyden and there are others who support him. We have certainly consulted with our Indigenous relations advisor and other Indigenous communities."

She said the library has hosted plenty of authors who could be considered controversial, and Boyden's appearance is intended to encourage thoughtful debate, not outrage.

"I think this is a great opportunity for our community to get together to listen to Joseph Boyden, to have a conversation."