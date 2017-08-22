A mother and her child are in serious condition in an Edmonton hospital after firefighters saved them from a burning home early Tuesday.

The mother and child were rescued from the second floor of a home at 1040 Armitage Crescent in the Ambleside neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton.

Scott Macdonald, deputy chief of operations for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said flames and smoke were visible from the outside the home when firefighters arrived at 4 a.m.

"We had reports of two people trapped inside so we were able to pull out two people from inside and work on them and they were transported to hospital," Macdonald said in an interview from the scene.

"They were upstairs on the second floor and our crews did a really good job getting them out. As you can see behind me, the structure is pretty compromised.

"The crews were actually inside and got them out down the stairwell."

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and Edmonton police. (Nola Keeler/CBC)

Five people in the basement got out of the home before fire crews arrived.

The father of the family also escaped without help. In total, eight people were transported to hospital, Macdonald said.

The flames were extinguished before 6 a.m. but crews remain on scene dousing hot spots.

The house was gutted in the blaze. There is no estimate on the total cost of the damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

'Totally engulfed in flames'

Robert Bishop lives four houses down the street.

A muffled scream for help woke him up at 4 a.m.

A few seconds later, Bishop heard sirens, smelled smoke, and looked out his bedroom window.

Neighbour Robert Bishop said he could see flames shooting over the top of rooftops. (Nola Keeler/CBC)

Though the home was out of view, he could see the flames shooting over the top of the rooftops.

Then he spotted someone "tightrope-walking" across the top of his neighbour's fence, away from the property.

By the time he made it out onto the street, fire crews had arrived.

"The house was totally engulfed in the flames. As I was walking down the street, the firefighters were just getting water on the home. As you can see now, it's a total loss."

The circumstances of the fire are unsettling, he said.

"I heard they were trapped in the back of the house and couldn't get out," he said. "It's a very sad situation."