The family of Amber Tuccaro is still seeking answers into the murder of their beloved mother, daughter and friend.

Her older brother Paul Tuccaro told reporters Monday that the family is adding funds to the existing $5,000 reward in hopes of getting more information from the public about the case.

The 20-year-old woman from Mikisew Cree First Nation was last seen on Aug. 18, 2010. A phone recording released by police in 2012 from the night she went missing contains her voice and that of an unknown man.

Two years after the young mother vanished, her remains were found on a property in Leduc County. Since then, her brother said there have been few leads in the homicide case.

"People said, 'You know, the longer it drags on, people will forget.' But everybody's got families," Tuccaro said. "All these women, girls, they all have families, especially my sister. We're not going to go anywhere."

Amber Tuccaro, went missing in 2010. Her body was found two years later in a farmer's field near Leduc, Alta.

The family held a news conference in downtown Edmonton on Monday, announcing the reward for information on Tuccaro's death.

April Eve Wiberg organized the event, where they also shared thoughts on the broader federal inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

After requesting new information from the public weeks ago, the Tuccaro family received tips from the public pertaining to the case, which they have passed on to police, Wiberg said.

Wiberg and Tuccaro did not elaborate on the new information shared with police.

Community hearings this week in Edmonton

Wiberg said it's important for people to continue to advocate for these unsolved homicide cases.

"There's people out there grieving over the loss of their loved ones. The victims deserve justice and the families deserve to get the answers they've finally been waiting for," she said.

Tuccaro is representing his family in Edmonton this week as part of the community hearings for the national missing and murdered indigenous women and girls hearings.

"The biggest thing is we owe it to my sister, and to all of the women that went missing," he said.

Edmonton's hearing is scheduled to start Nov. 6 andTuccaro said families like his are meeting with lawyers this week to review what to expect from the hearing.