A little girl jumps and spins through the living room. She stops to grin at the camera before swinging her body in another wild arc.

More than 300 people watched the video of Amber Athwal at an Edmonton banquet hall Wednesday.

Their smiles faded as footage of the carefree four-year-old cut to a cellphone video of Amber in hospital.

Her father, Raman Singh Athwal, is trying to coax the word "Papa" from the girl.

He croons to Amber, who struggles to open her eyes. She can barely move.

Amber Athwal, 5, stopped breathing after dental surgery in 2016. (Athwal Family)

Amber was left brain-damaged and in a wheelchair when she stopped breathing after dental surgery in 2016.

With help from the community, her father said he's convinced Amber will dance again.

Friends and supporters invited the family to a fundraiser in Edmonton Wednesday. They raised more than $40,000 for Amber through donations, ticket sales and a silent auction.

The money will help pay for a vehicle that can fit Amber's wheelchair.

"I can't express my gratitude," Athwal said, as donations flooded in during the fundraiser.

"One day she's going to come and thank by herself," he added.

Raman Singh Athwal, Amber's father, said he struggled to put his gratitude into words at a fundraiser Wednesday. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Amber is still severely limited, both physically and mentally. She can move her arms and legs, but struggles to lift her head.

Athwal is confident his daughter's condition will improve and he said he will tell her about the community's generosity when it does.

"I'll explain like it's a community who stood for her, who stood for her future," Athwal said. "It is like everyone can see their own child in Amber."

He struggled to find words to thank them himself, he added.

"I can't express in terms of feelings or words," he said. "Thanks for the bottom of our hearts."