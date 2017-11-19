Two men were taken to hospital Sunday after an altercation in St. Albert.

RCMP offered few details but said in a media release the incident happened on Everitt Drive at around 12:30 p.m.

Two men were found injured after having been in an altercation. They were taken to hospital by EMS, but no further details on their condition were available from RCMP.

St. Albert RCMP says it is in the "very initial stages" of the investigation. The Forensic Identification Section is also involved.

The area is closed off, and police say there is no danger to the public.

Another update will be provided Monday morning, police added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP.