The seven children of a mother killed in a horrific car crash on a northern Alberta reserve on Halloween are coping with her death as they struggle to heal from their mental and physical wounds.

"What she would say is, 'Just give 'er and don't stop.' She would just want us to keep going," the mother's oldest daughter, Heather McGilvery, told CBC News on Thursday. "She would want us to become something for ourselves. All in all, she was always proud of us, no matter what."

Allison McGilvery,43, and her neighbour and friend, Kevin Brighteyes, 42, were identified by Heather McGilvery as the victims of Tuesday night's fatal crash between two vans on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation reserve, about 170 kilometres north of Edmonton. Fourteen passengers in the vans were injured. RCMP have not released the victims' names.

Heather McGilvery said Brighteyes, the driver of the van carrying her family members, was just seconds away from their home when their vehicle was struck by a van coming in the other direction. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Allison McGilvery's common-law husband of 19 years, plus the five children they had together between the ages of 11 and 17, and a friend were rushed to the hospital,. So were the occupants of the other van, all of whom survived.

Allison McGilvery, bottom right with the stroller, is pictured with her mother, common-law husband, children and grandchildren. (Supplied by Heather McGilvery)

Heather McGilvery, who is 25 years old, her boyfriend, and her younger brother, Samuel McGilvery, 23, were not in the van but went to the local hospital after the crash to visit some of their relatives. Most incurred injuries so serious they were transported to Edmonton for more intensive care.

The family is now staying in hotels in the city. While two of the children and their father have been released from the hospital, three of the children hurt in the crash were still in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon. Heather McGilvery said one of her siblings is awaiting multiple surgeries.

"Our family's kind of all over the place. They don't know what they're going to do. They don't want to go back home because once they're there, they're going to expect my mom to walk through those doors, but she's not going to," Heather McGilvery said. "My mom was the light of the house."

A mother first

Allison McGilvery's seven children and four grandchildren were her world, Heather McGilvery said. When the children were young, she was devoted to caring for them full-time, her daughter said.

"She was the one who kept our family going," sge said. "She put others before herself. She was just an overall good person."

Allison McGilvery had gone back to school. She was taking courses alongside her oldest daughter at a college in St. Paul. Both were upgrading their high school education.

Allison McGilvery, in the back holding one of her grandchildren, is pictured with family. (Supplied by Heather McGilvery)

Heather McGilvery, who wants to be a nurse, said she considered since the crash not going back to school. But her mother would want her to finish what she started, she said.

"It's one of the things that I w ill have to do for her," she added.

Joint funeral

There will be a joint funeral for her mother and Brighteyes, but the family hopes to wait until after all of the children have been released from hospital.

"Our siblings all have so many scars, so much injuries and just a bad memory to remember the way our mom passed away, and they're going to have those scars for the rest of their lives," the daughter said.

Brighteyes lived a few homes away from where Allison McGilvery lived with her common-law husband and their children. But Heather McGilvery said that to her knowledge, he didn't have a large family on the reserve.

Kevin Brighteyes was "always joking around and laughing." (Supplied by Heather McGilvery)

"He was a really, really good guy. He was one of my mom's and my stepdad's good friends," she said. "He was always joking around and laughing."

She said the band is fundraising for the family, which expects to have to stay in Edmonton for at least a month. As they were all rushed last-minute to the city in ambulances — Heather McGilvery, her boyfriend and her brother included — they didn't bring belongings. They're hoping someone can bring clean clothing and hygiene products from home in the coming days, for themselves and their family members still in hospital.

Heather McGilvery said she's doing what her mother would be doing if she was still alive, "going back and forth between her kids, making sure they're all OK."

RCMP are still investigating the crash.

