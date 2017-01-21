Nearly 200 parents and educators have formed an Alberta-wide alliance to advocate on behalf of students with learning challenges.

They're calling for changes to a school system they say leaves certain children behind, including those with learning challenges that aren't classified as a special needs, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"It's hard work and there's concrete roadblocks everywhere you go," said Greta Gerstner, a founding member of the Strategic Alliance for Alberta Students with Learning Challenges.

"Unless you have a child with a learning challenge, you have no idea what parents and children go through in the system."

Her daughter Amy, 9, was diagnosed with several learning disabilities, including ADHD and dyslexia. She struggles to grasp reading, writing and basic math.

Greta Gerstner's nine-year-old daughter, Amy, struggles to read and write because of multiple learning challenges. (Supplied/Greta Gerstner)

Gerstner said she is especially passionate about helping Amy, because her first-born daughter died in infancy 15 years ago. At the time, Gerstner said she was helpless to do anything.

"I couldn't help her because of medical challenges, but my daughter and my son I can help," Gerstner said.

"She wants to be a veterinarian and I want her to be that. I think that she should be able to do anything that she wants to do, and her learning challenge shouldn't prevent that."

Commitment from Education Minister

Since banding together two months ago, Gerstner and other members of the alliance have taken their concerns to school board trustees and MLAs throughout Alberta.

They're advocating for greater public awareness of learning challenges, more education and resources for teachers, as well as changes to the way inclusive education is structured and funded.

The group met with staff from the office of Alberta's Education Minister, David Eggen. They want the minister to make specific changes to inclusive learning, such as including ADHD in the special needs category and hiring an ombudsperson to help parents get resources for their children.

​"The meeting went very well," Eggen wrote in a statement to CBC Edmonton. "We heard their requests and committed to working with them in the months ahead."

Alberta Education has already dedicated $431 million to inclusive learning for this school year, Eggen said. That's $12 million more than last year.

"Our funding commitment has led to the hiring of 1,100 additional teachers and allowed school boards to retain 800 existing in-classroom employees," Eggen wrote.

'She could do so many great things'

Greta Gerstner is a founding member of the Strategic Alliance for Alberta Students with Learning Challenges. (Supplied/Greta Gerstner)

Gerstner said it's not just about the money. The alliance also wants more education for teachers, including adding one mandatory course about special needs to each year of teacher training.

"Education is about teaching our kids basic skills, and my child isn't getting that help to just learn math, reading and writing," Gerstner said.

She said she is desperate to improve the inclusive education system before her daughter starts junior high school, after which she worries Amy will fall farther behind with each passing year.

"I worry that she's going to suffer from depression, that she's going to drop out and that she's not going to have quality of life," Gerstner said.

"She could do so many great things if we give her that opportunity."