Ripping it up on New Year's Eve usually ends in a hangover, not criminal charges for stealing a truck and driving drunk down the wrong side of the QE2.

A 23-year-old Edmonton man was charged after Leduc RCMP saw a pickup truck with a trailer travelling south in the northbound lanes of the highway around 6:15 a.m. New Year's Day.

RCMP had to initiate a brief pursuit before they were able to coax the driver over to the side of the median.

The man nearly caused several collisions during his trip down the wrong side of the highway, police said.

A bus driver had to take what RCMP describe as "extreme evasive action" to avoid what could have been a fatal collision.

"Anytime anybody is going the wrong way on any road that's an extremely dangerous situation," Cpl. Laurel Scott said Monday.

"The highway makes it worse because … the faster any vehicle is going, the harder it is to manoeuvre around it or to avoid serious collision."

RCMP say the truck had recently been stolen from Edmonton.

The accused faces charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The man was released after a bail hearing. He is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Thursday.