Some downtown-area residents unhappy with the proposed 80-storey Quarters Hotel and Residence are hoping to stir up opposition to the project before the city makes a decision later this month.

The high rise, also known as the Alldritt Tower, is proposed for the site east of the Shaw Conference Centre on the embankment above Louise McKinney Park.

'We have serious concerns' - Candas Jane Dorsey, Boyle Street Community League

"I would much more prefer to see it ... closer to the other tall buildings downtown and further from the bank," said Riverdale resident Andrea Willhelm.

She worries the public consultation on the project held in October only reached residents nearby, so she helping to organize an open house for the wider community at the Boyle Street Community Hall Saturday.

The Quarters Hotel and Residence would stand between Jasper Avenue and Grierson Hill next to the Shaw Conference Centre. (Alldritt Land Corporation)

While the majority of speakers are against the project, including the chief of Papaschase First Nation and a river valley conservation advocate, those for and against the project are invited, she said.

"More and more Edmontonians are asking questions about it, don't know enough about it. We're trying to provide information," Willhelm said.

Candas Jane Dorsey, with the Boyle Street Community League, said the tower will obstructed access to and views of the river valley.

"Our community and community league is not anti-development, but we have serious concerns about the nature and placement of this development.

"We would very much support other development opportunities that fit within the plan."

Andrea Willhelm is one of two organizers behind a citizen-led public information session about the Quarters Hotel and Residence proposal. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Willhelm said she also invited the developer Alldritt Land Corporation, but has not heard back.

A public hearing is scheduled at city hall on April 24.

The tower would be the tallest in Edmonton, much higher than the 66-storey Stantec Tower expected to open in 2018.

