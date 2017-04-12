An 80-storey tower proposed for Jasper Avenue next to the Shaw Conference Centre is a step closer to construction after council agreed to sell the lot to the developer Tuesday.

The Quarters Hotel and Residence, also known as the Alldritt Tower, would easily be the tallest building in Edmonton.

City council has been debating for months whether or not to sell the land on the embankment above Louise McKinney Park to the developer, worried that if the tower did not go ahead, the city would lose control of the lot.

But in a closed-door meeting Tuesday, council decided to go ahead with the sale.

At least one councillor voted against the sale.

Downtown-area residents Andrea Wilhelm (right) and Candas Jane Dorsey worry the Alldritt Tower will eliminate the view of and access to the river valley. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Michael Walters said he worries about the loss of parkland in the downtown area, despite the developer's promise to build two publicly accessible parks into its design.

"I just wasn't satisfied that this deal ... was sufficient to ensure we got the quality park we wanted, that was aligned with the vision we have for the Quarters," he said.

His concerns echo those of many downtown-area residents unhappy with the location of the tower, saying it will obstruct access to and views of the river valley.

​A public hearing on the rezoning of the land is scheduled at city hall on April 24.

The tower would be the tallest in Edmonton, much higher than the 66-storey Stantec Tower, which is expected to open in 2018.